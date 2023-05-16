Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total value of $1,974,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,379 shares of company stock worth $47,593,837. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $214.40 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.25 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.82.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

