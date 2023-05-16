Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $430,000 in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LivaNova by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in LivaNova by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Stock Performance
LIVN opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About LivaNova
LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.
