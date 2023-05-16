Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $466,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,250 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.