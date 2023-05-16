Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $469,000 in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,754,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,724,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,754,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

