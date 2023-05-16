Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $498,000 in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

