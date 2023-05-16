Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nova were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Nova during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nova by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nova by 29.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nova during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nova during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.25. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.24 million for the quarter. Nova had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

