Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JPM opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $395.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.