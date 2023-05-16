Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 11,773 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 314.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

