Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 439 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in monday.com were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 0.84. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.81 and its 200 day moving average is $123.59.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

