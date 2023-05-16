Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 13,015 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Adient by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Adient by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,885,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 508,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adient by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 66,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,923,000 after buying an additional 256,880 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 294.58 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

