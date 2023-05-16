Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 8,413 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

