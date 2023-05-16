Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,080,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $67.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

