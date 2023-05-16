Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 10,655 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,655 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 285,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after buying an additional 53,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,127,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ELP stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

