Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,652 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

