Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 228 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $66.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -137.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

