Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 838 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lennar by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

LEN opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $116.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

