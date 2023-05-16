Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Shares of DD stock opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

