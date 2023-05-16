Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 69,420 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,032,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

