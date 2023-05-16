Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $110,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,694.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $110,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,694.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,463,203.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,978,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,027. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

