Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,463,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,978,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,463,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,978,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $35,992.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,027 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

