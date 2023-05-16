Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Barclays lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

