Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Vontier by 3.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,926,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,745,000 after buying an additional 209,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after buying an additional 98,998 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in Vontier by 37.7% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,731,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,647,000 after buying an additional 747,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Vontier stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

