Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WES. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WES. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.856 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

