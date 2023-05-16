WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,921 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also

