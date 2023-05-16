Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.36 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.