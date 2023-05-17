10,148 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Union by 7,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:WU opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.