10,594 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

