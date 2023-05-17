10,610 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 291.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 237.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XM opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.73. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24.

Several analysts recently commented on XM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.15 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.20 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

In other news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $6,065,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,104,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,778,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $6,065,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,104,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,778,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $3,032,582.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,007,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,629,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,702 shares of company stock worth $9,678,566 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

