13,683 Shares in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,318,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:MLN opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

