3,015 Shares in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP Charles A. Cowell purchased 1,981 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles A. Cowell purchased 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $382,571. 24.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNTY stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $269.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

