Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Up to $4.81

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Altus Power Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $774.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 54.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 780,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 490,886 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1,493.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 121,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 553,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 131,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

