Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $93,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,259 shares of company stock worth $4,866,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

