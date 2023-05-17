Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 80,350 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,259 shares of company stock worth $4,866,360. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

