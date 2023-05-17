Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,673,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $308,576,000 after buying an additional 482,290 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,360 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

