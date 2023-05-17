Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,259 shares of company stock worth $4,866,360 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

