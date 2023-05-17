Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,556,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,138,171 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,222,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,360 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

AMZN stock opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

