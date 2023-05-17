Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.43 and its 200 day moving average is $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

