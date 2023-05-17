Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,525,555,000 after acquiring an additional 424,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,737,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,526,687,000 after acquiring an additional 245,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

