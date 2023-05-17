Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,438 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $107,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.
Shares of AAPL opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.
