Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 411,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Cowen reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.10. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

