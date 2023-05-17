Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 4,875 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 769,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $99,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,599,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

