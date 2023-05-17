Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 281 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $94.21.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

