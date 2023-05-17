Arizona State Retirement System Buys 503 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

NARI stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -133.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $567,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,112 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,850. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

