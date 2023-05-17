Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CONMED were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 499.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth $219,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CNMD opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $129.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average is $101.54.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -24.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,442 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,531 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Further Reading

