Arizona State Retirement System Has $696,000 Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,454,801.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,866. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCOI opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 1,700.00%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

