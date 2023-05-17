Arizona State Retirement System Has $704,000 Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 275.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,147,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $54.84. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

