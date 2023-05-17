Arizona State Retirement System Has $749,000 Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Blackbaud by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Blackbaud Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at $20,398,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 8,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $469,252.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,992.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,640 shares of company stock worth $2,698,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -74.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.