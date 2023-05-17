Arizona State Retirement System Has $780,000 Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

