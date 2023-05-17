Arizona State Retirement System Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,301,477.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 341,926 shares of company stock worth $1,776,266. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

