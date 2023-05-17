Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 9.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 229,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ETRN opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

